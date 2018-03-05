Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will start Monday
Jarry will be between the pipes against the Flames on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Initial reports had Jarry ceding the cage to Casey DeSmith, but the 22-year-old Jarry will resume the netminding duties following a strong outing against the Islanders on Saturday. If the British Columbia native can continue to perform well, he could take over as the primary goaltender during Matt Murray's (concussion absence.
More News
