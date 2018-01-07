Jarry will patrol the crease Sunday against the Bruins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Jarry has certainly earned the right to start his second consecutive contest, as he has won his last two appearances, including a 31-save shutout against the Islanders on Friday. However, he'll have his hands full with the Bruins, who have won eight of their last nine games, scoring a combined 17 goals in their last three matchups.