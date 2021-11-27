Jarry blanked the Islanders on Friday, making 25 saves in a 1-0 win.

Jarry has been a nearly impenetrable brick wall during his five-game winning streak, allowing just two goals on his last 143 shots faced for a mind-blowing .986 save percentage in that span. He's up to three shutouts on the year. The 26-year-old improved to 10-4-3 with a 1.91 GAA and a .936 save percentage through 17 starts, and he's also leading the NHL in playing time (1,036:34). Given just how hot he is, head coach Mike Sullivan might need to start him again Saturday versus the Canadiens in another easy matchup -- Jarry blanked them in a 6-0 win on Nov. 18 to kick off this incredible run.