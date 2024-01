Jarry made 32 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Jarry was in a goalie duel with Antti Raanta of all guys, and his mates managed the tying goal with him watching from the bench in the last minute of the third. Jarry is winless in 2024, going 0-1-1 in three starts since the calendar flipped. He has allowed three goals in each outing. He will rebound. Be patient.