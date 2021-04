Jarry stopped 28 of 31 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.

Jarry and Boston counterpart Tuukka Rask were locked in a scoreless duel until David Krejci slipped a backhander past Jarry with 1:50 left in the second period. Brad Marchand and Taylor Hall added insurance tallies in the final frame to halt Jarry's four-game winning streak. The 25-year-old Jarry, now 21-9-3 with a 2.71 GAA and .911 save percentage, will likely be back between the pipes Thursday in Washington.