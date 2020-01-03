Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Winning streak snapped
Jarry stopped 29 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to San Jose.
Jarry wasn't bad in this one, but Aaron Dell stole the show with 36 saves for San Jose on the other end. Pittsburgh's breakout netminder fell to 6-0-1 in his past seven starts, so look for the Penguins to keep looking Jarry's way more often than not.
