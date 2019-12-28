Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Wins fifth straight
Jarry allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Predators on Friday.
Even a week off apparently can't slow down the 24-year-old. Jarry leads the league in GAA and save percentage, and he seems to be getting better, as he is 5-0-0 with a .941 save percentage in his last five outings. It will continue to be interesting to see how much Jarry plays over Matt Murray, but as long as he's excelling, the Penguins will find it hard to keep Jarry out of the net. He is 12-5-0 with a 1.87 GAA and .939 save percentage in 17 games this season.
