Jarry allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Friday.

The 24-year-old continues to be one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. He leads the league in save percentage and GAA, and he seems to be just getting better. In his last four games, Jarry is 4-0-0 with a .942 save percentage. Overall, he is 11-5-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .939 save percentage in 16 games this season.