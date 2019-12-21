Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Wins fourth straight
Jarry allowed two goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Oilers on Friday.
The 24-year-old continues to be one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. He leads the league in save percentage and GAA, and he seems to be just getting better. In his last four games, Jarry is 4-0-0 with a .942 save percentage. Overall, he is 11-5-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .939 save percentage in 16 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.