Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Wins in relief
Jarry allowed two goals on eight shots in just over a period of action, helping the Penguins defeat Vancouver 8-6 on Wednesday night.
Jarry took over for Matt Murray after Murray allowed four goals on 14 shots in just over 39 minutes of action. Jarry has now won four straight and may begin to see an increased workload considering how poorly Murray has looked recently. With back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, it's likely both goalies will get a chance to tend twine.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.