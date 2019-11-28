Jarry allowed two goals on eight shots in just over a period of action, helping the Penguins defeat Vancouver 8-6 on Wednesday night.

Jarry took over for Matt Murray after Murray allowed four goals on 14 shots in just over 39 minutes of action. Jarry has now won four straight and may begin to see an increased workload considering how poorly Murray has looked recently. With back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, it's likely both goalies will get a chance to tend twine.