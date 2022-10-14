Jarry turned aside 26 shots as the Penguins earned a 6-2 victory over the Coyotes on Thursday.

Jarry, who placed eighth with 34 wins last season, benefited from an early 3-0 lead and cruised to the win in the Penguins' season opener Thursday. For the Penguins to contend this season, Jarry will need to duplicate his 2021-22 performance, registering a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.