Jarry allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 7-3 victory over the Wild on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, the 24-year-old yielded a power-play goal with about 10 seconds remaining. Without that goal, his statistics would have better reflected how well he played in the blowout win. Jarry has come back down to earth a bit lately, allowing three goals in each of his last five games, but he's still winning. He's 16-6-1 with a 2.12 GAA and .930 save percentage in 23 games this season.