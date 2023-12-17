Jarry allowed four goals on 14 shots Saturday before being relieved by Alex Nedeljkovic in the second period. The Penguins lost 7-0 and Jarry took the loss.

The Maple Leafs were playing without superstar Auston Matthews (illness), but that didn't matter -- they came in waves and the Pens had no response at all. Zero. They didn't play well at all. Nedeljkovic made 18 saves in relief. This month has been tough on Jarry, who has recorded a 1-3-1 record with 14 goals allowed. But overall, he sports a 9-11-2 record with a 2.90 GAA and .909 save percentage.