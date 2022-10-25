Jarry surrendered six goals on 47 shots Monday as the Penguins suffered their first loss in regulation, a 6-3 decision to the Oilers.

Jarry, who was beginning to be mentioned as an early Vezina Trophy candidate, may have muted some of those supporters after allowing four second-period goals. Facing an Oilers team that was shut out during their last game, Jarry couldn't maintain a 3-1 second-period lead. Offensively, Jarry earned an assist on Sidney Crosby's first-period goal.