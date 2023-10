Jarry stopped 23 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Jarry was bested three times in the second period, and the Penguins' third-period comeback fell just short. The 28-year-old has allowed seven goals across three outings, all of which have come in his two losses to go with one shutout win. Jarry remains the Penguins' top goalie despite the early inconsistency, so he'll likely get the nod again Saturday versus the Blues.