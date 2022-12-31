Jarry turned aside 24 of 27 shots during a 4-2 loss to the visiting Devils on Friday.
Jarry, starting for the sixth time in eight games, dropped his third straight decision after allowing two one-goal leads to slip away in the middle frame. The 27-year-old netminder was coming off a 42-save loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. Jarry fell to 15-5-4.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets Friday's start•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Allows five goals in loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Loses but still on a roll•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting versus Carolina•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Extends winning streak•