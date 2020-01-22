Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Yields two goals in loss
Jarry allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.
The Flyers broke through with a pair of goals in the second period to break a scoreless tie. Jarry played pretty well, but the Penguins couldn't solve Brian Elliott, and Philadelphia added an empty-netter. Jarry heads into the All-Star break on a two-game losing streak, but he still leads the league with a .929 save percentage. He is also 16-8-1 with a 2.16 GAA and three shutouts this season.
