Jarry allowed two goals on 29 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Flyers on Tuesday.

The Flyers broke through with a pair of goals in the second period to break a scoreless tie. Jarry played pretty well, but the Penguins couldn't solve Brian Elliott, and Philadelphia added an empty-netter. Jarry heads into the All-Star break on a two-game losing streak, but he still leads the league with a .929 save percentage. He is also 16-8-1 with a 2.16 GAA and three shutouts this season.