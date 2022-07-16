The Devils traded Smith (undisclosed) and a 2023 third-round pick to the Penguins in exchange for John Marino on Saturday, PuckPedia reports.

Smith appeared in 66 games with New Jersey in 2021-22, picking up five goals, 20 points and an ugly minus-26 rating while averaging 17:30 of ice time per contest. Perhaps a change of scenery will help the 2018 first-round pick take the next step in his development, but if he continues to struggle in his own end, he could be sent to the press box with some regularity in 2022-23.