Smith was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Smith was acquired from New Jersey this offseason after a bit of a sophomore slump. He tallied five goals, 20 points and a minus-26 rating in 66 games last season. His demotion likely indicates that Pierre-Olivier Joseph should see regular playing time with Pittsburgh to begin the year, though Smith could still be recalled ahead of Opening Night.