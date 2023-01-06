Smith scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Smith's first goal and point as a Penguin came in his third game with the team. He's seen interesting usage in a limited sample -- he's been over 20 minutes of ice time in two of the contests, but he saw just 10:27 in the Winter Classic on Monday. The 22-year-old blueliner has 14 points through 26 contests with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, so he could provide a little help on offense while Kris Letang (personal/lower body) is out.