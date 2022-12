Smith contributed four shots and four hits during a 4-2 defeat to the visiting Devils on Friday.

Smith, who was acquired from the Devils on July 16, dressed for the Penguins for the first time with defensemen Jeff Petry (upper body) and Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) sidelined. The 22-year-old blueliner opened on the top pairing with Marcus Pettersson, logging 22:14 of ice time. Before being summoned from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Smith amassed four goals and 10 assists in 26 games.