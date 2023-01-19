Smith recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 defeat to Ottawa.

Despite continuing to log heavy power-play minutes with the No. 1 unit, 4:44 of ice time per game over his last four games, Smith has struggled to produce offensively with just one point over that stretch. Whenever the Penguins get back Jeff Petry (upper body) or Kris Letang (lower body), the 22-year-old Smith will almost certainly find himself dropped from the top power-play, which certainly won't improve his chances of producing in the offensive end.