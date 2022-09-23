Smith (undisclosed) was on Team 1 for Thursday's intrasquad scrimmage, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Smith missed the last game of 2021-22 with an injury, but it was a minor issue. The 22-year-old was traded from the Devils to the Penguins in the offseason, and it's expected he'll fill a bottom-four role. With Kris Letang and Jeff Petry in the fold, Smith's power-play time is likely to be limited for his new team. He'll also need to make strides defensively to seize an everyday role.