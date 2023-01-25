Smith was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

Smith has been a healthy scratch for the Penguins' last three games ever since Jeff Petry returned to the lineup. With Kris Letang also healthy again now, Smith's dropped even further down the depth chart. Still, the 22-year-old defenseman was solid during his nine-game stay in the NHL, recording one goal on 27 shots and three power-play assists. Smith figures to remain atop the list of potential call-ups if Pittsburgh should need reinforcements on the blue line.