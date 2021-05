Puustinen inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Puustinen -- who was selected by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft -- has impressed in his last two seasons with HPK in the Finnish league, where he has racked up 38 goals and 43 helpers in 105 contests. The 21-year-old winger figures to make the jump to North America next year but will likely begin in the minors with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before getting a shot at the NHL roster.