Puustinen will join the team from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Puustinen has played in just one NHL game in his career but could be in the mix to face the Panthers on Friday. There are likely two spots available in the lineup for Puustinen, Johnny Gruden and Marc Johnstone as the Penguins try to shake up their bottom-six. Even if Puustinen does play Friday, he is unlikely to stick with the Penguins long-term and figures to play most of his games in the minors this year.