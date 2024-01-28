Puustinen was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday
Puustinen has picked up one goal, seven assists and 33 shots on net in 21 NHL appearances this campaign. He also has five goals and 10 points in 18 AHL outings this season. The 24-year-old forward might be brought back up by the big club after the All-Star break.
