Puustinen provided an assist and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Puustinen has quietly put together a four-game point streak (one goal, three assists). The winger has moved up to the second line with the Penguins thinned out by injuries to Jake Guentzel (upper body) and Bryan Rust (upper body). Puustinen has 12 points, 46 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 26 NHL appearances this season. He is mostly a scoring-only option in deeper fantasy formats, but he may be worth a look while filling a larger role.