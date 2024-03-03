Puustinen notched a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Puustinen set up Lars Eller on the Penguins' second goal. the 24-year-old Puustinen has a point in five of his last six games, earning a goal and four assists in that span. He's up to 13 points (two on the power play), 49 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings overall. The Finn appears set to stick in a top-six role until one of Jake Guentzel (upper body) or Bryan Rust (upper body) returns, assuming Guentzel isn't traded before the deadline.