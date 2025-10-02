Puustinen was placed on waivers by Pittsburgh on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Puustinen appears to have been edged out for a roster spot by the likes of Avery Hayes, Tristan Broz and Filip Hallander, all of whom remain on the Penguins' roster for the time being. Who makes the Opening Night roster will likely become clearer after the team's preseason finale versus the Sabres on Friday, but Puustinen is not part of that group, as evidenced by his demotion.