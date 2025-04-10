Puustinen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Puustinen has made 10 appearances for Pittsburgh this year, racking up a goal, an assist, five hits and five blocked shots while averaging 9:53 of ice time. He was sent to the AHL in late November after going unclaimed on waivers, but he should provide additional depth for the NHL club over the final week of the regular season.
