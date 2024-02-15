Puustinen was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
Puustinen was brought up as extra forward depth with Jake Guentzel (upper body) going on long-term injured reserve. In 21 NHL outings this season, Puustinen has eight points and 33 shots on goal, mainly in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen: Dropped to AHL•
-
Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen: Scores first goal in win•
-
Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen: Brought up from minors•
-
Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen: Back in action•
-
Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen: Out week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Valtteri Puustinen: Signs one-year pact•