Puustinen scored his first career NHL goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 7-0 rout of the Islanders.

He also chipped in three shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating. Puustinen has been productive since joining the NHL roster Dec. 8, collecting six points in eight games while seeing some power-play time, but his ceiling his limited by his bottom-six role -- the 24-year-old saw less ice time at even strength Wednesday (8:13) than any other Pittsburgh player.