Puustinen scored a goal on three shots in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Wednesday.

Puustinen was able to bring a 14-game goal drought to a close in the season finale. The 24-year-old winger played in 52 NHL games this year in which he generated five goals, 15 assists and 40 hits while averaging 11:45 of ice time. Puustinen will need a new contract before the 2024-25 campaign but should be back with the Pens considering he is a restricted free agent.