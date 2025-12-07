Puustinen scored twice in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-1 win over Hershey on Saturday.

Puustinen doubled his goal total for the year with this effort. He had been limited to just two helpers over his previous eight contests. On the year, Puustinen is at four goals and 10 assists through 18 appearances. The 26-year-old may struggle to get a call-up this year, as the Penguins have pivoted to auditioning younger players for spots with the big club.