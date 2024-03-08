Puustinen was loaned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

This is likely a paper move to keep Puustinen eligible for the AHL playoffs and he should be recalled ahead of Saturday's game in Boston. Puustinen has two goals and 11 assists in 31 NHL games this season. He also has five goals and 11 points in 23 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this year.