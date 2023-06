Puustinen signed a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Puustinen notched 24 goals and 59 points in 72 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old forward picked up an assist in his NHL debut with Pittsburgh on March 11, 2022 versus Vegas. Puustinen is likely to spend most, if not all, of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.