Puustinen picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-1 victory over Washington.

Pusstinen was able to end a four-game pointless steak, though he remains mired in a nine-game goal drought dating back to March 17 versus Detroit. During his goalless streak, the 24-year-old winger has been averaging just 11:37 of ice time, which certainly won't improve his chances of bending the twine any time soon.