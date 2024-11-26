Puustinen was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Puustinen hasn't suited up for the Pens since Nov. 15, and he'll report to AHL Wilkes Barre/Scranton if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The 25-year-old appears to be a casualty of the Penguins trading for Philip Tomasino in exchange for a draft pick from the Predators on Monday. Puustinen provided a goal and an assist over 10 games for the Penguins.