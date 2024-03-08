Ponomarev, Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Cruz Lucius, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fifth-round pick were traded to the Penguins from the Hurricanes on Thursday in exchange for Jake Guentzel and Ty Smith, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Ponomarev is likely the most NHL ready of the three prospects heading to the Penguins. He has two points in two games with the Hurricanes this season, and he's added 29 points over 41 contests between AHL Tucson and AHL Chicago. Ponomarev is more of a defense-first center with some sneaky playmaking -- he's unlikely to see anything more than third-line duties as long as Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Lars Eller are all on the Penguins' roster.