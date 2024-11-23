Share Video

Ponomarev was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Ponomarev has no points, four shots, one hit and one block in three appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024-25. He also has an assist in five outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pittsburgh activated Kevin Hayes (upper body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move.

