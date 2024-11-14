Ponomarev was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Ponomarev was sent to the minors at the end of October after being taken off the injured non-roster list, but he'll rejoin the Penguins to provide additional depth as the team deals with multiple injuries. He made two NHL appearances for Carolina last year and tallied a goal and an assist while averaging 9:41 of ice time.