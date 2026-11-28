Koivunen scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Koivunen had gone five games without a point since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old forward is filling a third-line role, and on a team that has largely struggled all season, it's been difficult for him to find consistency on offense. He has three goals, five assists, 20 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 21 appearances, surpassing the seven points he put up in 39 regular-season outings last year.