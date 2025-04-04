Koivunen logged an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Koivunen's first NHL helper came on a double-milestone moment -- he set up Rutger McGroarty's first NHL goal. That's a glimpse into the future for Penguins fans, though both prospects are getting a look now as the team pivots to evaluation mode ahead of 2025-26. Koivunen needed just two NHL games to earn his first point after racking up 55 points over 62 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He'll likely return to the minor-league team for its playoff run.