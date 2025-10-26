Koivunen has been recalled by the Penguins from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the team announced Sunday.

Koivunen has been lighting up the AHL this season, registering 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in just six games played. The 22-year-old has earned this promotion based on that high level of play, and he'll begin his second NHL stint this season looking for his first point after he went pointless in the team's first two games before being sent down at the start of the season.