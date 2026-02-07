Koivunen scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-5 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Koivunen didn't do a lot after his demotion to the AHL in January, but he has picked up the pace with two goals and six assists over his last six games. He's at six goals, 22 points and 29 shots on net through 19 AHL outings this season. The 22-year-old will get future looks in the NHL, but it's unclear if he'll get another call-up this season after posting just five points in 27 contests with Pittsburgh.