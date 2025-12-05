Penguins' Ville Koivunen: First NHL goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koivunen scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Lightning.
It was his first NHL goal. Koivunen took a pass from Kris Letang and scored from the high slot on the power play to put the Pens up 1-0. It came in his 24th game.
