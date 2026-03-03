Penguins' Ville Koivunen: Gets monthly honors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Koivunen was named the AHL's Player of the Month on Monday.
Koivunen scored six goals and added 10 assists in 11 contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during February. The 22-year-old has picked up five points over 27 outings in the NHL this season, but his success in the AHL suggests he should be pushing for a full-time gig in Pittsburgh as soon as next season.
