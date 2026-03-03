default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Koivunen was named the AHL's Player of the Month on Monday.

Koivunen scored six goals and added 10 assists in 11 contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during February. The 22-year-old has picked up five points over 27 outings in the NHL this season, but his success in the AHL suggests he should be pushing for a full-time gig in Pittsburgh as soon as next season.

More News