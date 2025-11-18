Koivunen (lower body) is considered week-to-week and has been placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Koivunen was injured while playing in the Global Series against Nashville and is not facing some time on the shelf. The 22-year-old winger has yet to find the back of the net this year, recording just two assists, 13 shots and seven blocks in 11 outings. Sam Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move.