Koivunen registered two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Koivunen had a hand in both of Bryan Rust's tallies in the contest. This was Koivunen's first multi-point effort in the NHL. The 21-year-old picked up seven assists, including three on the power play, and added 15 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over eight appearances late in the season. It's likely he'll return to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for that team's playoff run, but Koivunen should have an inside track to the NHL in 2025-26.