Koivunen scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-3 win over Bridgeport on Saturday.

Koivunen got a taste of NHL action to begin the year before he was sent down to the Baby Pens. In Pittsburgh, he played in two games, but he's earned four points over three AHL outings since his demotion. The 22-year-old has plenty of scoring potential, and if he can show it consistently, it shouldn't take him long to get back to the big club.